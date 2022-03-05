Cute puppy makes attempt to escape from a firefighter

FIREFIGHTER and Yotuber Izzat Izwan took to Facebook and posted an adorable clip of his colleagues trying to save a little puppy. The small puppy was stuck in a drain so they were sent to rescue the animal.

In the video, the puppy kept running away whenever they tried to get it out. His colleague could be heard shouting instructions to the firefighter and the puppy.

“Come la, we want to help you. Faster, over here. People want to help you la,” the firefighter jokingly told the puppy.

The puppy ran left and right trying to avoid getting caught. Thankfully after a few attempts, he managed to get hold of the puppy.

He wrote in the caption: “I can’t stand how funny the last sentence is, ‘It’s okay it’s okay, it doesn’t understand’. Our firefighter from BBP Cyberjaya, PB Alex and PBK II Kup Fauzi who was giving instructions are the best. May everyone be protected by Allah.”

Netizens were amused by the cute video and left positive comments praising the firefighters for rescuing the puppy.

The video garnered 461k views, 14k likes and 358 comments at the time of writing.

You can watch the video here.