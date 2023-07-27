$!Cute video of M’sian policeman dancing with school kids at an awareness talk wins hearts of netizens

WHEN the word policeman pops up, what comes to mind is a scary looking police officer with a serious look on his face.
But recently, the antics of one Malaysian policeman caught the attention of not just netizens but also a hall full of delighted school children.
Known as Azmilcombat on his TikTok, the policeman shared a heartwarming video of his visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Pulai Emas in Johor to deliver a talk on anti-bullying and vaping awareness.
In the video, the school children were excitedly performing the dance moves along with the equally adorable police officer.
Netizens flooded the comment section with comments, marvelling over how attentive the students were and how the police officer made the talk extremely fun. Many commented that they always had the perception that police officers were usually strict and serious and that this was a sweet sight to see.
“I came home from work and my kids were so excited to tell me about the talk. Thank you so much for bringing a smile to their faces,” said a netizen.
Many netizens also enquired whether they could request for the officer to visit their local schools and deliver the talk. To which, he replied and said all one would need is to drop him a message.
The video has amassed 1.9 million views, 91K likes and 1,400 comments.