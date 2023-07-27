$!Cute video of M’sian policeman dancing with school kids at an awareness talk wins hearts of netizens

WHEN the word policeman pops up, what comes to mind is a scary looking police officer with a serious look on his face.

But recently, the antics of one Malaysian policeman caught the attention of not just netizens but also a hall full of delighted school children.

Known as Azmilcombat on his TikTok, the policeman shared a heartwarming video of his visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Pulai Emas in Johor to deliver a talk on anti-bullying and vaping awareness.

In the video, the school children were excitedly performing the dance moves along with the equally adorable police officer.