Daniel Craig speaks his mind about the next actor playing 007

Before anyone gets riled up, No Time to Die star Daniel Craig recently explained his reasons for why he said the next 007 shouldn’t be played by a woman or person of colour.

“The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond, when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” Craig said in an interview with Radio Times.

No Time to Die is Craig’s fifth and final Bond movie. Craig is also the sixth man to play James Bond.

In July 2019, producer Barbara Broccoli indicated that the next Bond could be a female or a person of colour. When asked what he would say to his successor, the actor only offered a piece of simple advice: “Don’t f*** it up. It’s a beautiful, beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it.”

After lots of rumours regarding potential successors, the titular double-O mantle will be continued to be helmed by Captain Marvel star Lashanna Lynch, who appeared in the upcoming Bond film as well.