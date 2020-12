Legendary pop singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza is listed in the inaugural 100 Digital Stars list by Forbes Asia.

The 100 Digital Stars recognizes celebrities from the Asia-Pacific region who wield a powerful social media presence.

Her efforts in promoting local food vendors throughout the movement control order (MCO) on her social media platforms earned praise.

She posted reviews of meals and snacks from small food vendors to help keep these businesses afloat during the trying time in the country.

Siti still reviews the food on her Instagram Story and keeps them saved in Instagram Highlights so the stories are always available and never deleted.

According to Berita Harian, Siti said she does the review for free and is glad that her shoutouts have helped small businesses to survive.

“I am just a mediator and I do what I can to help out. I feel happy when I receive messages from vendors who said they were overwhelmed with orders (after I gave them a shoutout),” she said.

“We should lend a hand to each other during this difficult time,” she added.

She wasn’t the only Malaysian celebrity to be honoured in the List.

Forbes Asia listed entrepreneur and TV presenter Neelofa too. She gained a largely positive response online in October when she donned the purdah, a long veil that covers the entire face except the eyes.

Other celebrities included in the list are BTS, Indonesian singer Agnez Mo, Thai singer Jannine Weigel and Australian actress Margot Robbie.