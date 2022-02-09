Datukship for two of Malaysia’s top athetes

AMIDST slightly rocky times for Malaysian athletes, some good news has emerged.

Two-time Paralympic champion Abdul Latif Romly and former national diver Leong Mun Yee were conferred with datukships by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah﻿ on Tuesday.

In conjunction with this year’s Federal Territories Day, the duo were proud recipients of the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah medals. These medals also award them the honorific title of Datuk.

Abdul Latif, 24, has already made some outstanding achievements. He broke the world record three times en route to scoring gold the men’s T20 (learning disability) long jump at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

“It’s a big recognition for the Para sports community. I have to thank everybody tasked with guiding and supporting me until today,“ said Abdul Latif.