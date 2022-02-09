Datukship for two of Malaysia’s top athetes

AMIDST slightly rocky times for Malaysian athletes, some good news has emerged.
Two-time Paralympic champion Abdul Latif Romly and former national diver Leong Mun Yee were conferred with datukships by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday.
In conjunction with this year’s Federal Territories Day, the duo were proud recipients of the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah medals. These medals also award them the honorific title of Datuk.
Abdul Latif, 24, has already made some outstanding achievements. He broke the world record three times en route to scoring gold the men’s T20 (learning disability) long jump at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.
“It’s a big recognition for the Para sports community. I have to thank everybody tasked with guiding and supporting me until today,“ said Abdul Latif.
Meanwhile, Mun Yee is the only Malaysian to have participated in five Olympic Games (2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2020 Tokyo).
The 37-year-old formally announced her retirement from diving in January 2022, and made her last dive for the country at the most recent Tokyo Games. In 2009, she also won Malaysia’s first FINA world championships medal with Pandelela Rinong in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event.
Currently, she is assisting coach Li Rui with the national diving team.
Mun Yee’s international medal count is as follows:
-three at the world championships
-seven at the Asian Games
-three at the Commonwealth Games
-17 Sea Games gold.