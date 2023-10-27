Debt collector humiliates debtor by carrying banners and using loudspeakers

DEBT collectors are known for a few tactics when borrowers do not return the money. They go as far are threatening, splashing paint and even setting fire to the house of the borrower.

This time, however, a group of debt collectors took a different approach, a not-so-subtle way of warning borrowers.

On Wednesday, a video showing the behaviour of three debt collectors wearing uniforms in a residential area near Kluang, Johor has gone viral on social media.

As they approached the intended house, they could be seen carrying banners and loudspeakers demanding that borrowers pay their debts.

Additionally, they placed a banner advertising a money loan company in front of the debtor’s house’s fence.

Meanwhile, the Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat reportedly stated that his party received a report about the disturbance from the owner of the house in Kluang.

“The authorities will take strict action against the perpetrators who have caused disturbance and anxiety among the surrounding residents,“ he added.