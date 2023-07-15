Dehydration causes woman to spend RM 59k to remove kidney stone

THE advice to ‘drink more water’ has been given to us all by our parents, peers, and even the general public. But how many of us actually paid attention to their advice?

Not long ago, Charles and Mona posted a video on their YouTube channel detailing their ‘journey’ to the hospital after Mona complained of acute pain near her kidney.

Charles soon tried to lighten the atmosphere by making fun of his partner’s lack of fluid intake.

At first, the doctor gave her some prescription drugs and told her that there were only two possible causes: dehydration or refusing to urinate.

Though unfortunately, the discomfort persisted in spite of the drugs and Charles had no choice but to take Mona to the doctor once more, where they discovered an even more dire scenario.

A 5mm thick stone that was lodged in Mona’s urinary gland, which was the cause of her excruciating discomfort, was identified as a kidney stone by a specialist.

There was only one way to get rid of the stone, surgery. Not only that, though.

By the time they discovered the kidney stone, it had become inflamed, necessitating multiple surgeries to resolve the problem.

Mona had to stay in the hospital for ten days as a result.

Her body was also pumped with several drugs, including painkillers, to assist her to get through the healing process.

The stress brought on by ‘not drinking enough water’ cost them a staggering RM 59k, in addition to Mona enduring awful pain and an extensive recovery process.

After reading this, I sincerely hope you pour yourself a glass of water as hydration might be the best form of self-love.