Delivery rider chases male commuters away from women’s coach in MRT

IT was reported earlier that several men have been taking up the women’s MRT coach spaces and understandably, many were irked by their behaviour, especially women.

Sometimes, it does not take much to understand why women have their own space designated for them in the MRT -- and this delivery rider certainly did.

In the viral TikTok clip by @jai.samud, the delivery rider was seen telling several men occupying the women-only space to get up and move to the regular compartments.

The MRT line was not disclosed by the video creator.

“This man is so hardworking. He kicked all (the men) out of (the compartment). He is quite brave,” the person recording the video said.

The delivery rider delivered his message loud and clear to the men saying “This side is for (women). For (women)”.

After he hauled off the men to the regular compartments, he went off to his place at the other side of the MRT.

Netizens applauded the delivery rider’s consideration and helpfulness in getting the men off the women’s only space in the MRT. Some others also criticised the lack of auxiliary police stationed at the women’s only compartment, ensuring no one else other than women occupy the space.

While there are those who bravely call out someone for their wrongdoings, it is a rare occurrence especially in today’s society as people would understandably want to stay out of trouble.

The delivery rider’s actions were certainly commendable and one can only hope that his actions can inspire others to do the same.