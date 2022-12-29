Delivery rider hit by man opening car door at traffic light stop

A DELIVERY rider had been hit by a car door being opened at a traffic light stop near a shopping mall in Subang Jaya recently.

Facebook page 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians posted a video of a dashcam footage that recorded the incident which took place near Da Men Mall at USJ 1 in Subang Jaya.

In the video, the car had stopped at a traffic light and its passenger waited for a while for a motorcycle to pass by before opening his car door.

But as he opened his door, another motorcyclist passed by his side of the vehicle and unknowingly, he opened the door which hit the back of the motorcycle, causing the rider to fall over.

In the clip, the car passenger then came out and tried to lift the delivery rider’s motorcycle while the rider hobbled over to his vehicle, also attempting to do the same.

Soon, a young woman approached the car to help lift the motorcycle with the passenger and rider while another man clad in a black shirt came a bit later and helped as well and told the rider to wait elsewhere, noticing his terrible condition.

Netizens condemned the car passenger’s actions for not checking his surroundings which caused another to pay a heavy price.

“It doesn’t matter if you want to open your door in the middle of the road or by the side of the road. What’s most important is to check your side mirrors first, if there are vehicles or not. Once the line is clear, you can open,” a netizen advised.

“My heart goes out to the rider. How is he going to look for income if his motorcycle is damaged, with his leg hurt as well? The driver has to be responsible for his medical bills and compensate for his losses during the delivery rider’s rest period,” another netizen commented.