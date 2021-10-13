Delivery rider takes over the kitchen when service was too slow

Have you ever waited for your food for such a long time and you truly believe you would have completed the cooking faster?

Unlike the rest of us, a delivery rider actually took matters into his own hands when he arrived at an eatery in Selayang. The kitchen was taking a bit too long to fulfil the order he came to pick up so he decided to help out in the kitchen instead.

In the viral Tiktok video by Muhd Ariff, the delivery rider could be seen pressing a roti canai dough while looking to the side. He was going to fulfil the customer’s order with sheer dedication.