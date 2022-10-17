Delivery van at beach grabs attention online

A TIKTOK video went viral recently showing a parcel delivery van spotted on the beach, grabbing the attention of many netizens.

According to SAYS, the video was taken by TikTok user @syuuu106, recording a J&T delivery van driving along the beach, capturing many onlookers wondering where the van was headed.

@syuuu106 mentioned in her comments that the video was taken at Tanjung Lompat Desaru beach in Johor Bahru at around 6.30pm.

The video garnered over 93,000 views, 7506 likes and 446 comments. The video had many netizens amused at the sight of the delivery van on the beach.

“Now we have fish ordering things as well,” one netizen said.

“No wonder my parcel was not picked up by them! Looks like they went to the beach,” another netizen said.

“Did Spongebob and Patrick order something?,” a netizen commented.