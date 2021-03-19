Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande to drop a song together

There have been talks that fans can expect a duet from Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande. The two singers, who are both represented by Scooter Braun, has caused quite an online stir when their cryptic hints spread.

Fans first got wind of the news when Ariana posted a video featuring some background vocals on her Instagram Story.

“Backgrounds on a song for a friend :),“ Ariana wrote.

The fans finally got their first confirmation when Demi Lovato reposted Ariana’s video on her own Instagram Story with some side-eye emojis.

Demi’s equally cryptic post was just what the fans need before they started freaking out in excitement. Most of the fans excitedly made the announcement on Twitter by writing, “DARIANA IS COMING.”