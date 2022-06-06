Deputy MB: Netizens are sensationalising rape cases in K’tan

KELANTAN Deputy Mentri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, recently said that netizens have been sensationalising the incest and rape cases recorded in the state.

According to a report by FMT, Amar said it is not appropriate for the state government to be held responsible for the rising rape cases in Kelantan.

He also pointed out that there were many rape cases reported in the state recently, but pointed out that this also happens in other states.

Nonetheless, he said Kelantan has a policy of “Developing Together with Islam” and the state government always strives to provide religious understanding and education.

On social media, netizens disagree with the deputy MB that the media and public should stay silent on rape cases in Kelantan.