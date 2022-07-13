Deputy MB slammed for saying ‘no point widening roads as it’s only used once a year’

RECENTLY, Kelantan Deputy MB Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah made headlines after he said there was no point in widening the roads as “they are only used once per year”.

He made this comment in response to the reporters who were asking him about the state government’s plans to tackle the unusual traffic congestion that happens every Raya season.

“So we have to go through it. It’s not like it happens often,” he reportedly said, adding that the roads are only used once a year.

A recording of his response has gone viral and social media users expressed their amusement and outrage over his comments.

One user highlighted a specific road in Kelantan that is often congested during Raya season. “On normal days, it takes 45 minutes, but during Raya, it can go up to 5 to 6 hours of being stuck there.”

“It’s not that it’s used only during Raya. Roads are a necessity for us. Having nice roads will boost the economy. If you want to give an excuse, at least make it sound a bit smarter,” another social media user said