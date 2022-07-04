Diana Danielle: I reject politics because there’s backdoor, side door, emergency door

ACTRESS Diana Danielle has questioned the purpose of voting in an election if politicians do not respect the voters’ choices.

“I reject (politics) because no matter who I vote, there’s the backdoor, side door, rotating door, emergency door, and the Narnia closet filled with those I didn’t vote for, taking over the government and letting hooligans in.

“So what’s the point?” she tweeted yesterday.

Diana responded to a tweet by Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, where he advised the Rakyat that rejecting politics means sacrificing our children’s future.

“If we choose to reject politics, we are sacrificing the future of our children. To be decided by those who are corrupt,“ Anwar tweeted.