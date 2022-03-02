Did former Miss Ukraine join the military forces to fight Russia? The model explains

HUNDREDS of civilians have enlisted themselves in the Ukrainian army to fight Russian forces that invaded their country last week.

Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine, reportedly picked up an assault rifle to defend her country.

The model was lauded on the Internet as most assumed that she had joined the Ukrainian army to fight the Russians.

However, in a post shared on Monday, she clarified that her earlier photo was only meant to inspire.

“I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human,” she said. “Just a person, like all people of my country. I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine - strong, confident and powerful,“ Lenna added.

Her post last week showed her in tactical gear and holding a gun, but later she has clarified that the weapon was actually an airsoft gun.

Lenna represented Ukraine in the Miss Grand International contest in 2015 and worked as a public relations manager in Turkey after graduating from Slavistik University in Kyiv where she studied marketing and management, the New York Post reported.

She speaks five languages and has worked as a translator.

Lenna was in Dubai before returning to Ukraine prior to Russia’s invasion.