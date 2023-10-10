Diner finds roach nestled among fried chicken in nasi kandar restaurant

LET’S be honest, the sight of a roach is enough to send many of us scampering into different directions. But what if you find one in your food?

Recently, a diner shared a rather disturbing video on TikTok of his special encounter at a restaurant. TikTok user AqraSyaraf noticed something a little extra when he panned his camera towards the pile of fried chicken in the restaurant.

Upon zooming closer, it turned out to be a black, fat roach nestled among the fried chicken. He captioned the video, “Terkedu sekejap (stunned for a moment)”. The staff serving up the nasi kandar in the background meanwhile did not realise the presence of the creepy critter.

Revolted by the sight, netizens couldn’t help but joke about it.

“It’s still protein, I don’t see any problem here,” joked TikTok user Noir.

Another user commented, “This is why I’m afraid of eating food that is exposed like this. I will try my best to avoid and instead order the freshly-cooked dishes. I’m usually afraid of the flies who might lay eggs in the food, but this is a roach!”

If that’s not a way to throw someone off their appetite, I don’t know what is.