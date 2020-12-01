Dior backs Johnny Depp, fans flock to buy his Sauvage aftershave

While Johnny Depp have lost his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film, he still continues to be the face of Dior Sauvage.

The luxury brand appears to have stuck by Depp despite the fact that the actor lost his ‘wife beater’ libel suit against The Sun newspaper.

According to Daily Mail, Depp has been the face of Sauvage aftershave since it launched in 2015.

The latest advert appeared on the Bake Off final on Channel 4 and fans reportedly have flocked to buy his Dior aftershave.