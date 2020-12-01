Dior backs Johnny Depp, fans flock to buy his Sauvage aftershave

While Johnny Depp have lost his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film, he still continues to be the face of Dior Sauvage.
The luxury brand appears to have stuck by Depp despite the fact that the actor lost his ‘wife beater’ libel suit against The Sun newspaper.
According to Daily Mail, Depp has been the face of Sauvage aftershave since it launched in 2015.
The latest advert appeared on the Bake Off final on Channel 4 and fans reportedly have flocked to buy his Dior aftershave.
Fans also thanked Dior for continuing their support for the actor.
“Thank you@Dior for doing the right thing and standing by the victim (Johnny Depp). I'll proudly get myself another bottle of Miss Dior Rose and Roses to celebrate. Will get Sauvage too for my bf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp,” a fan tweeted.
“Shout out to Dior for practically being the one sponsor left for Johnny Depp that hasn’t turned their back on him,” another netizen tweeted.
Beauty website Cosmetify claims that internet searches for the cologne have increased by 23%.
While there is evidence that Amber Heard had lied about the domestic abuse, some still find that Depp shouldn’t have appeared in the advertisement.
According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the Advertising Standards Authority said they received 11 complaints from Bake Off viewers who felt the actor ‘shouldn’t be in the ad due to details concerning his recent court case.’