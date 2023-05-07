Disgruntled delivery rider throws customer’s food over location dispute, gets banned

A SINGAPOREAN man had the misfortune of experiencing what can be called spiteful customer service after finding out his food was flung into his house.

The man, Asher Ashvin, took to Facebook recounting the interaction with the dissatisfied delivery rider who said that he did not want to deliver the food he ordered as the distance between his house address and the restaurant branch was “too far”.

“From NEX (to) go (to) your address (is) too far,” the rider said, adding that he had contacted the hotline to have the location changed.

Ashvin then told the rider to cancel the order if he was not able to do the job but the rider insisted that he had “no problem” with the food pickup location but rather his address, to which he still insisted that the rider cancel his order so that another rider can be assigned to deliver his food.

“I’m just saying that the nearest branch to your address is Potong Pasir. Now I cannot cancel,” the rider told Ashvin.

“The order is already placed, my friend,” Ashvin calmly replied.