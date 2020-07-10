Disney World’s Cinderella Castle new paint job received poorly

The makeover of Disney World’s Cinderella Castle is almost complete but it has already received criticisms from some fans. Although the general public has not been allowed into Disney World yet, select employees, Youtubers and Disney bloggers get to visit Magic Kingdom early this week. Walt Disney World News Today published some photos of Cinderella Castle on Tuesday perhaps in attempt to garner excitement. While it seemed to work for awhile, Cinderella Castle’s new and bright paint job which didn’t sit quite well with netizens.

How does she look? pic.twitter.com/NIqVHJ3oz4 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 7, 2020

The castle now sports bright blue spires and feature a pale-pink exterior. Netizens felt that this colour scheme feels ‘too new’ for an old castle and looks too much like Aurora’s castle in Disneyland.

Why did Disney World repaint the castle to pink and blue? Is it not Cinderella’s castle anymore? Is it now Aurora’s castle? pic.twitter.com/tMKbc0lVw3 — Catherine?? (@ActCat808) July 7, 2020

Twitter users also noted that the castle walls are unfinished and has number markings on several bricks.

ah yes, the Cinderella Paint By Numbers Castle pic.twitter.com/jkBqmN5dG2 — Bretaway Railway (@Schmoofy) July 9, 2020

Natalie Walsh tweeted, “I’ve never been this disappointed with Disney. Whoever said this was okay made a serious mistake. Cinderella would never live in a “rose gold” castle. She wears the elegant blue dress to the ball and the original blue and white castle matched that elegance.” “One of the things I love the most about Magic Kingdom is that it’s not tacky. The pink and bright blue combination is tacky and I despise it. If they wanted to update it for the anniversary they should’ve just added silver accents or something and touched up the original colors,” she added.

Image from Disney Parks