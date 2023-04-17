Divorced client demands refund from wedding photographer four years after wedding

WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY is a rather expensive affair as it is not only about taking the photos during the wedding but a lot of time and preparation goes into each image produced by the photographer to be memorialised for a long time, even if the marriage does not work out.

A series of screenshots showing a conversation between a wedding photographer and a former client, now divorced, on Facebook has netizens abuzz, as the client demanded for a refund four years after her wedding.

The former client reached out to the photographer and then asked them for a refund of the amount paid for the photographer’s service provided back in 2019 as she and her husband are divorced already and they do not “need them anymore”.

Flabbergasted by her request, the photographer asked her if she was joking and not to everyone’s surprise, the client was of course being serious about this.

“Pardon me? Is this a joke?,” the photographer asked.

“No, dear. I’m very serious,” the client said.

The photographer then turned down her request politely and explained that since they have delivered the service and already taken the photographs, their services are “non-refundable”.

“I can’t refund you because I can’t untake the pictures,” the photographer told the client.

The woman refused to back down and was adamant to get her money back so she reiterated that since the photographer was running a business, and they “should be able to grant refunds”.

The photographer put their foot down and sternly told her that she will not be getting the refund.

“I would like to remain professional with you and assure you that you will not be getting a refund. It is bad enough you want a refund four years later, it is embarrassing on your party,” the photographer said.

Relentless, the client threatened him by saying that she would pursue legal action if the photographer did not comply with her demand for a refund, but the photographer found her reaction to his response amusing and brushed her threat off.

“I’m sure I’m still being pranked. There’s no way,” the photographer said disbelievingly.

The client continued with her plan, calling for a meeting between the photographer and her client and even asking the photographer to refund her 70 per cent of the amount paid back in 2019.

The photographer still refused her demands for a refund and bravely told her: “Tell your lawyer to call me.”

Netizens, of course, were on the photographer’s side in this situation and dubbed the client as entitled.

“It must be a prank. It must be. I can’t imagine such idiotic behaviour,” a netizen said.

“I’m amazed at her sense of entitlement. It is on another level,” another netizen pointed out.