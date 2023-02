FORMER Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin made his first appearance as a radio announcer on Hot FM this morning.

He joined radio announcers Johan and AG to co-host the four-hour Bekpes Hot segment starting at 6am.

The duo introduced Khairy at the beginning of the segment, stating that they were eagerly anticipating the day and that it was special because Khairy was joining them on the show.

Khairy then greeted listeners with a warm “Good morning to all, KJ the DJ is reporting to duty at Hot FM.”