Chart-topping DJ and music producer Alan Walker has released his latest banging and head-bopping single Believers featuring hit singer-songwriter, Conor Maynard.

“Believers is a track that I started working on during quarantine. I wanted to create something that makes people happy and lets them escape for a little while. When I started thinking about vocalists for this song, Conor was an obvious choice, and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out,” Walker said about the new track.

Maynard later added: “Back when I posted my cover of Faded five years ago, I never thought it would lead to releasing an original song with Alan himself. “When they sent me Believers I couldn’t wait to record it, and now I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”