DJ urges passengers to wear seatbelts after sustaining injuries in car accident

THE importance of wearing a seatbelt cannot be stressed enough, as demonstrated by a recent incident involving a woman named Shuleen.

Despite not driving the vehicle, she sustained injuries in a car accident and took to Facebook to update her followers on her condition. Along with a photo of her bruised face and torso, Shuleen emphasized the need for passengers in the rear seats to fasten their seatbelts.

“Got in a car accident without even driving, please fasten your seat belts when you’re in the rear seats!”

She allegedly had her head down on the right rear seat at the time of the collision.

She exclaimed, “I was asleep that time and wasn’t too sure how it happened. In just a blink of an eye, I was thrown to the front dashboard from rear seat.”

Thankfully, the DJ is currently in the hospital and has retained her positivity and sense of humour.

Even though life might be challenging, Shuleen concluded the post by advising readers always to approach it optimistically.