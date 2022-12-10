Doctor removed 23 pairs of contact lenses from patient

RECENTLY, a TikTok video showing a doctor removing multiple old daily contact lenses from a woman’s eye in a greenish mass had gone viral.

In a report by The Sun, the viral TikTok from user @dr9 has garnered over 23 million views and the woman was dubbed a “Guinness world records patient” for having the most contact lenses extracted by a medical professional from behind her eyes.

The doctor warned others who don contact lenses not to leave them in overnight.

Contact lens optician Sharon Copeland told The Sun that sleeping with lenses on is dangerous as it can lead to an infection like pseudomonas, a type of bacteria that can cause infection leading up to blindness. Not only that, sleeping in these lenses can cause dryness and soreness in eyes and to top it off, frequent usage of lenses can slowly cause ulcers and inflammation due to restricted oxygen supply to the eyes.

“Even taking a nap in daily contact lenses is a bad idea, despite being able to throw them away at the end of the day. So, nap lovers are recommended to remove their contacts before taking a nap, even unplanned ones, and always remove them before settling down for a night’s rest,“ she said.

Even if one does doze off accidentally with their lenses in, do not try to take them off quickly.

“Massage the eyes gently to create moisture or use eye drops so you are not ripping them from dry eyes, which is painful,“ she explained.

If possible, take a few days off the contact lenses to rest the eyes.

Other British researchers have advised people to avoid wearing contact lenses underwater or in the shower.

A study published in Opthamology found that wearing lenses overnight, underwater or reusing them as there is a high chance of contracting Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK), a cornea infection that occurs when the parasite acanthamoeba is trapped between the cornea and contact lens which eats into the cornea layer leading to severe pain and in a some cases, blindness.

Meanwhile, netizens had no issues ripping into the patient, as they labeled her careless and neglecting her eye health.

“I wear lenses and I know I have them in. How did she not know?? 23 lenses!!!,” one user exclaimed.

“Please explain exactly how this can happen,” another user inquired.

“I can’t...just pure negligence is all it is. I’m shocked,” a user who claimed to be an optometrist said.