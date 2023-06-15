Doctor tells teen wanting to be 6 feet tall” to stop adhering to world’s standards

THERE are more than 7.9 billion human beings living on planet earth, thus it is impractical to expect everyone to have the same physical and mental characteristics.

So, to all of my “short kings” out there, keep projecting confidence because your self-esteem shouldn’t be based on your height.

Not too long ago, a doctor recently shared a conversation he had with a 17-year-old child who confided in him on Facebook.

The doctor described the youngster as intelligent, attractive, sporty, and a football player. However, he was greatly concerned and felt extremely inferior by his height.

To make matters worse, a girl he had a crush on turned him down in favour of a taller man.

Accordingly, it was determined following all of the check-ups that the youngster had already attained full maturity and that the likelihood of him becoming taller was impossible.

After some time, the doctor made the decision to provide the kid some counsel. Regular exercise or getting eight to nine hours of sleep each night could both aid the process.

Realising that the news had upset him, he instantly gave him a bear embrace while smiling warmly saying;

“You’re smart and handsome. Study hard. Play sports well. God willing, you will succeed. Don’t worry about that girl rejecting you, consider it a lost opportunity and a learning experience.”

If you ask me, the twenty-first century is the perfect opportunity to reverse the diaspora and start emphasising to men the same value of self-love as women do.

To wrap it up, it’s high time to switch up the plot and move forward before it’s too late. Nevertheless, round of applause to Dr.Rashdan Mohamed for handling the situation with dignity and respect.