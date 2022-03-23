Dog gets free nasi lemak from mak cik’s stall daily

THE Facebook page for My Forever Doggo, a non-profit pet adoption service, recently shared a heartwarming story about Ms. Chonky, a dog who gets free nasi lemak from a mak cik’s stall in Cyberjaya.

The cute and round nasi lemak ambassador apparently got that way from eating the nasi lemak everyday. Usually, Ms. Chonky can be seen hanging around the mak cik’s stall, and the mak cik makes sure that she never misses feeding her favourite customer too!

Some people even thought that the dog was pregnant, but she was just a round gal.

According to Putri Nur Syuhadah, the lady who originally shared the story, the dogs around the area are all spayed and neutered.

Fellow Malaysians also praised the mak cik for her act of kindness towards the stray dogs. Even so, we hope that the furbaby doesn’t become too round too quickly as it might affect her health, but good food is better than no food.

Someone commented: “I’m a big fan of this mak cik’s nasi lemak. It’s one of the best in Cyberjaya. The dogs are all well behaved and won’t disturb you.”

Meanwhile, another user said that the mak cik has been selling nasi lemak and feeding the stray dogs there for five years. If you’re keen to see how good the nasi lemak is, head on over to the stall which is open on weekdays, located in front of Hanwha Q CELLS Malaysia Sdn Bhd.