Dog with stick obsession goes viral on TikTok

AN amused dog owner has given pet fans a glimpse of her labrador’s obsession with sticks.

While some pet pooches are probably happy having maybe one or two sticks to chew on, Wrigley the labrador has set her sights a little higher.

In a video shared to TikTok by her owner, the extent of Wrigley’s love of all things stick-shaped was showcased in all its glory.

Opening the door to her house, Wrigley’s owner was amused to discover an array of sticks and small logs waiting for her.