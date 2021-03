Back in 2018, Dolce & Gabbana did an advertisement depicting stereotypical and sexist depiction of a Chinese woman. The insensitive campaign ‘D&G Loves China’ saw Chinese model Zuo Ye attempting to eat Italian food with chopsticks. The voiceover in the ad was also purposely pronounced incorrectly which mocks Chinese speech. The fashion watchdog, Diet Prada, also exposed designer Stefano Gabbana for spewing racist language about China and its people. In screenshots of the texts allegedly sent by Stefano Gabbana to an Instagram user, Gabbana called China “the country of sh*t.”

This resulted in an uproar with many Chinese celebrities and models boycotting the brand which led to the cancellation of D&G’s special runway show in Shanghai. Caught in the public uproar, the fashion house claimed that their Instagram pages have been hacked. Later, both Gabbana and Domenico Dolce released an apology video and asked for forgiveness. However, it seems like the founders of D&G weren’t genuine with their apologies and remain ignorant about their mistakes.