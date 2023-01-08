Dream McD marriage; An unconventional wedding venue or hack?

AFTER dating for seven years, Elson Tong and Yong Yong Qing recently tied the knot in one of the world’s most well-known fast food restaurants, the McDonald’s restaurant on the West Coast, on July 19.

In 2021, Elson joked about getting married to a buttermilk crispy chicken burger because it was his fave item on the menu.

Then Yong suggested, “Why don’t we just get married in McDonald’s then?”

Although it was just a joke then, it ended up becoming a topic they discussed later.

To be fair, they said that they always choose a calm, uncomplicated, and hassle-free wedding. And to top it all off, according to The Straits Times, the couple did not want a complex dress code to bother their guests.

Despite the fact that their initial decision had stunned their family, they eventually gave in.

To their delight, the couple spent about SGD 700 (RM 2400) in total on their wedding, which was a great deal considering it was the young couple’s once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

The couple claimed the location—a fast food restaurant—was ideal and that, with their loved ones around, it felt just like home.

Additionally, balloons, curtains, and flowers were used to decorate their wedding venue.

The staff at the fast food restaurant, particularly the manager, personally checked that everything was satisfactory, and was also commended by Qing for their care and assistance.

Nevertheless, everything went perfectly, and the happy couple shared the precious day with their loved ones.

Do you have the guts to think about using unconventional locations for your wedding? And if you have in the past, please let us know in the comments section.