Dream Paid Vacancy; ‘Chief Uno Player’ with a monthly salary of RM 80k

UNO is a popular party game that we have all heard of, but did you know that Mattel, the gaming firm that created it, is currently seeking for gamers?

In a recent statement, Mattel details a job opening for a “Chief Uno Player” to market the new game “Uno Quatro” for a startling monthly pay of $17,776 (RM 81,014).

Mattel is currently looking for gamers to market its most recent innovation, “UNO Quatro,“ according to their website.

Interested individuals must upload a self-produced video to the short video platform TikTok and respond to four questions in order to apply for this position.

The position will start on September 13 in New York City, and the application deadline is set for August 10.

Applicants must reside in the US, be at least 18 years old, and be a US citizen or permanent resident in order to be considered for this dream job.

However, a lot of people have already begun submitting their appeals, and many are unsure of what the future might hold for someone in such a job scope.

Would you quit your regular work for this opportunity? For many Malaysians, a salary like that would truly feel like a dream.