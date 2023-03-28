Driver accidentally hits tombstone while reversing during Qing Ming prayers

A driver accidentally hit a tombstone while reversing his car during the Qing Ming prayers. According to a report by China Press, the tombstone remained unaffected, but the car’s rear had sustained a dent.

The image was initially shared by Facebook group 槟城吹水站 but the location, time and date were not specified.

Netizens could not help but take this as an opportunity to joke about the incident, with many asking for the car’s license plate number for betting purposes.

“What is the license plate number,” a netizen jokingly asked.

“So many people reciting the Amitabha Buddha prayer. Is it a prayer for the driver in advance,” another netizen said in amusement.

“Father: My son has burned a real car for me out of filial piety,” a netizen jokingly commented.