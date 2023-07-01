Driver chases errand motorcyclist to get back toll fee payment

DESPITE being given a separate lane to ride through the toll booth, some motorcyclists choose to deviate and cause trouble for other vehicles on the road even though it is free of charge at their designated lane.

A car driver recently had chased down a motorcyclist who rode through the toll booth he was at after paying the toll fee.

A dashcam video clip posted on Facebook page 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians depicted the motorcyclist riding through a car driver’s toll booth, thereby leeching off his toll payment and sped off.

The video caption said: “You did not want to use the motorcyclist’s lane, sped off fast enough to get caught and pay the toll fee.”

Due to the motorcyclist riding through the toll after the car driver paid, the footage showed the boom gate closing as the system detected the payment, thereby making the car reverse back to pay for a second time.

The video cuts to another clip of the driver who caught up with the motorcyclist and confronted him to pay him back the toll fee, which the motorcyclist seemed to have done in the clip when he reached into a pocket to take out something, supposedly money to pay the driver back.