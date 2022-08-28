Drunk sex worker bites part of tourist’s ear off in Thailand

A DRUNK sex worker bit off part of a tourist’s ear and then swallowed it whole in front of him in Thailand, media reports.

A 55-year-old tourist had apparently just arrived in Pattaya and was intending to have a good time in the city.

At that time, he was travelling around on the back of an open-back bus. That was when he encountered the intoxicated sex worker. She had been riding on the back of a motorbike driven by her friend.

The duo stopped at a traffic light beside the bus and she noticed him. For some reason, he caught her interest as she got off the bike to run over and sit on his lap. The tourist was understandably startled. However, he was quick to move away once she started caressing him. The lady left him after the rejection.

However, she returned and punched him. And, to the horror of all present, she then reached over and bit off his right ear lobe.

The police were called, and she tried to escape prior to them showing up. However, she wasn’t willing to be arrested and put up quite the fight.

Police reported her kicking at an officer while resisting arrest.

The motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.