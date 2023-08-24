Due to a careless driver; M’sian biker raises his middle finger minutes before getting hit

HAVE you seen the scary road rage video that was recorded at Jalan Syed Putra close to the Federal highway?

A motorcycle rider could be seen purposefully slowing down next to the automobile and making angry hand gestures on the dash cam video.

Then from the corner an irresponsible silver automobile abruptly accelerated and lane-changed carelessly, cutting off the motorcyclist in a terrifying sequence.

When the car abruptly stopped as a result of this abrupt manoeuvre, the rider was thrown into the rear of the car and suffered a terrible fall, which was recorded on the dash cam video and is now available on X.

Berita Harian reports that the vehicle’s 26-year-old driver, Lim Ching Hong, appeared before the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court today on suspicion of reckless driving.

He received a two-day jail term for his activities that led to the motorbike rider’s collapse three days earlier.

Lim received a RM6,000 fine and a five-year driving licence suspension in addition to the jail sentence.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil also ordered Lim to serve an additional three months in jail if the fee wasn’t paid.

This sentence was meted out to Lim Ching Hong, a truck driver, after he admitted guilt to the accusations. Lastly, the charging document claims that Lim recklessly operated his Lexus LS460L, putting other motorists in danger.

We sincerely hope the biker makes a full recovery and that people begin to take road safety more seriously as a result of this deeply stressful scenario.