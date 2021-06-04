Dwayne Johnson shares new Jungle Cruise poster to celebrate positive trailer reaction

After receiving great response for the film’s trailer, Dwayne Johnson shared a new Jungle Cruise poster on his Instagram.
The latest trailer has been praised for its action and adventure-packed direction which reflects the film’s comparison to an Indiana Jones-style film, with 1999’s The Mummy and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise thrown in.
Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise follows a wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon.
Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila – his ramshackle-but-charming boat.
Lily is on a quest to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities which will change the future of medicine.
Thrust on an epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as secrets of the lost tree unfold, all of mankind’s fate hangs in the balance and on Frank and Lily’s shoulders.
Rounding up the cast are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Andy Nyman, Quim Gutierrez, Dani Rovira, Veronica Falcon and Simone Lockhart. Jungle Cruise releases in Malaysia’s cinemas on July 29, 2021.