Dwayne Johnson shares new Jungle Cruise poster to celebrate positive trailer reaction

After receiving great response for the film’s trailer, Dwayne Johnson shared a new Jungle Cruise poster on his Instagram. The latest trailer has been praised for its action and adventure-packed direction which reflects the film’s comparison to an Indiana Jones-style film, with 1999’s The Mummy and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise thrown in.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise follows a wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon.

Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila – his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is on a quest to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities which will change the future of medicine.