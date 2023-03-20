E-hailing driver accepts payment in ringgit to help student without SGD

WE have all taken trips before, and one thing tourists should never forget to do is change their cash into the local currency before entering a new country. Unfortunately, we occasionally forget in the thick of all the preparation and packing.

Recently, Hana, a Japanese girl who lives in Malaysia, detailed a minor problem she ran into after ordering a Grab during a trip to Singapore.

Unknowingly, she didn’t remember to convert the currency of the cash she was carrying and had just Malaysian Ringgit in it.

Thankfully for Hana, her Grab driver permitted her to pay for her ride in ringgit.

Hana revealed the cost of her Grab journey in a clip she published on her TikTok profile (approximately RM80). In the video, the rider is seen figuring out how much to give Hana before offering her change in Singaporean dollars.

Hana thanked the uncle for taking Malaysian ringgit as payment, and he suggested that she use a debit or credit card to book Grabs while she was in Singapore to prevent a repeat of the problem.

In the video, you can see him pointing her toward a bank branch where she could exchange her ringgit for Singapore dollars.

This TikTok post went viral overnight due to the kindness of the driver’s heart. Many people commended the Grab driver for being gracious and taking Hana’s payment in ringgit because she had made an honest error.

One netizen’s mentioned “It’s refreshing to see some positive videos about grab drivers.” While another netizen mentioned “How kind souls still exist in a world like this.”

Several individuals even speculated that the uncle might travel frequently to Malaysia and would need the cash if he did.

If uncle wants to visit Genting over the weekend, spare him the hassle, one person jokingly suggested.

Luckily for the driver, one of the most unexpected responses came from the Grab Singapore official TikTok page, asking for the name and details of the driver that dropped Hana off.

While we wish him the best for the future and encourage him to continue showing generosity, as of this writing there has been no word on whether Grab Singapore has obtained the uncle’s details.