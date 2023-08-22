E-hailing driver exposed by passenger for scrolling on TikTok while on the road

The passenger also noticed that the driver was mainly watching videos of women on the app.

“I’ve seen e-hailing drivers on TikTok before, but this was extreme. Using TikTok at a stoplight might be fine, but while driving?,” the passenger said.

WHEN it comes to getting a ride, of course we want the driver to ensure we have a safe and comfortable journey from point A to point B.

On top of that, the passenger’s trip that should have been 30 minutes, instead lasted almost 50 minutes as the e-hailing driver was too distracted scrolling on the app.

“It’s not about how slow you drive but why. I paid for the service, but safety should come first. What if there was an accident?” he said.

Not only that, he also cautioned drivers to not be on the phone in his video as a safety reminder.

“Stop scrolling while on the move,” the passenger added.

The passenger, however, remarked in an amused tone that the e-hailing driver called his wife, asking about dinner plans after scrolling through TikTok, mainly focusing on other women’s videos.

The e-hailing driver’s actions were not reported at the end of the day but was given a one-star rating on the e-hailing app for obvious reasons.

“Using phones while driving is prohibited. And using both Waze and TikTok? It’s very risky,” he concluded.