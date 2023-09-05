E-hailing driver shares creepy encounter with cemetery-bound passenger

MOST Malaysians know someone who has encountered the paranormal one way or another, and while most are skeptical, we will only know once we have experienced it.

An e-hailing driver has shared his alleged eerie encounter, claiming that he picked up a female passenger to find out she disappeared as soon as he dropped her off.

Ahsan Ismail, 37, shared his creepy experience on Facebook, now deleted, and explained that the incident occurred in Sarawak. The passenger requested Ahsan to drop her off near a Muslim cemetery at almost midnight.

“It was around after 11pm, close to 12am at midnight that I got an order (booking) from a passenger who asked me to pick her up at a roundabout near Pusat Jantung Samarahan.

“I did not suspect anything even though the passenger set the Tanah Perkuburan Islam Pending as the drop off destination as I thought that it was just a landmark,” Ahsan recalled, according to a report by Harian Metro.

As soon as Ahsan arrived at the location, he saw a woman dressed up in a dark coloured baju kurung, wearing a shawl that covered a part of her head.

“That area was quite dark so I could not see her face. Besides, she is a woman so I do not want to be caught staring at her as I might make her uncomfortable.

“It is just that, I heard her delicate voice asking me to roll down the window at the back,” he added.

Throughout the ride, Ahsan did not converse with the mysterious-looking woman, and he did not think of the worst as he believed that the ‘woman’ was just a regular passenger.

“From what I remember, the ‘woman’ smelled very fragrant but I did not think that she could be a ghost or anything of the sort since I am used to the scent women’s perfume. So, I keep on driving as usual

“As soon as I arrived at the location, I told the woman that we have arrived but she did not respond so I assumed that she was just asleep, however, I was shocked to find the passenger long gone as I turned to the back to look for her.

“The only thing left was RM1, RM2 bank notes with her remaining change of 5 cents but the amount was just right, totaling to the RM13 fare,” he recalled.

Following the strange encounter, he was dumbfounded for a while and still in shock, of course.

“I immediately drove away to another location and video called my friend to tell what happened. During that time, I felt a strong gust of wind before my car started to shake,” he said.

Ahsan clarified that the creepy experience did not mar his stint as an e-hailing driver and he looks back on it as a pleasant memory to look back on.

He added that he even received several messages from strangers offering thousands of Ringgit to buy the bank notes left behind by the spirit but refused as he wanted to keep them as memorabilia of the encounter.

“My story on Facebook is just me sharing my experience, but some netizens do not believe it and have said it was illogical for a spirit to book a e-hailing ride.