Earning RM450 a month? Netizens shocked to learn how low the salary is

RECENTLY, a Twitter user uploaded a conversation on his Twitter page that shows a kindergarten teacher asking whether it is normal to earn RM450 a month in today’s economy, Malaysiatrend reports.

The teacher said she has to work from 7.30 am to 1 pm with 19 students with a high target for academics, memorizing surahs (chapters) and hadith (collected accounts of the sayings, actions and habits of the Prophet Muhammad).

After reading the thread, netizens quickly condemned the teacher’s employers and suggested that the teacher report it to the labour office.

Some netizens also said that the low pay had contributed to the decline in the national education system.