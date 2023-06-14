Elderly M’sian ignores supermarket sign to peel garlic, gets called out

LET’s be honest, we all have our little quirks when it comes to inspecting the quality of food in the grocery store. Whether it’s peeking at the eggs in the carton to make sure none are cracked or practising the old faithful pick-up-and-squeeze approach for avocados to ensure ripeness.

But in a recent TikTok video, an elderly woman went above and beyond to check the quality of her garlic bulbs before buying them.

The first six seconds of the video starts off with her peeling the garlic bulbs. It very quickly becomes evident that the garlic skins have piled up in the basket, with some even ending up on the floor.

Ironically, there is a large warning sign hanging from the garlic basket below her which reads “Don’t peel me. Feel free to pick and choose but please do not peel off my skin. Thank you.”

The TikTok user who submitted the video displayed annoyance at this woman’s actions with the caption “Come on guys, this needs to stop”.

The elderly woman’s obnoxious behaviour has sparked an argument online.

Some sympathised with her, recollecting their own personal experiences with bad produce, while others criticised the women for being self-centred to leave peeled produce for other grocery store shoppers.

What are your thoughts on this? Is the customer always right?