Elderly M’sian man threatens violence against customer who advised him not to smoke in eatery

SMOKING in eateries has been banned by the government since 2020 but some people still choose to go against this rule.

An elderly man recently gained traction online after displaying his aggression against a customer who merely told him to not smoke in an eatery.

Facebook user Kkei Tham said in her post that she was with her family at an eatery for breakfast when they noticed an elderly man smoking in the premises.

“I was with my child and older family members and my child was coughing and unwell at the time,“ she wrote in her post.

Her father then got up and told the man to smoke elsewhere in consideration of the children and elderly customers who should not be breathing in the secondhand smoke.

Instead of understanding the situation, her father and her were met with aggression instead.

“Is this your father’s place?” the older man yelled, adding that others shouldn’t have brought their kids out.

The situation then escalated with the elderly man threatening to throw a chair at her father but fortunately, her brother managed to stop the man.

In the post, she adds that the elderly man still refused to budge on his stance of smoking in the eatery despite the eatery owner telling him not to do so moments later.

In the end, Kkei advised her father that it was no use arguing further with the man about this matter.

“We told him once already. If he does not want to listen, we will just eat our food and leave,“ she said.

She hoped at the end of her post that others can “have the strength” to advise smokers to go elsewhere when they are smoking in eateries, especially when there are elderly people and children around.