Elderly M’sian mum belittles son for being a factory worker despite being her caregiver

GROWING up as a kid with parents that focus only solely on their child’s accomplishment as success is undoubtedly difficult. Time and time again, we’ve come across stories where the least successful child turned out to be one who took care of their ailing parents at the end.

Most recently, this topic of parental favouritism was highlighted by PRINZ Klinik 品医诊所 after observing an interaction between an elderly woman and her youngest son.

According to the post, the elderly woman in her 70s is a diabetic who is unable to properly walk due to the wounds on her toes and feet caused by the illness. Her younger son always tends to her needs but she seems to always find fault in his “arrangements”.

“The younger son always arranges his elderly mother’s appointments, takes care of everything including food, medicine and her wheelchair, making sure to serve his mother with love and care,” the post stated.

In every appointment, the younger son can always be seen in his factory uniform as he has to

to and fro between his work while sending his mother to her medical appointments.

One of the clinic’s staff noticed this and told the elderly woman: “Aunty, your son is very kind to you, very filial. I always see him to bring you to the doctor.”

Instead of acknowledging her son’s kindness, the mother chose to put her son down in front of the staff saying that he is not “as accomplished as his older brother” who owns a business and is very successful

The clinic’s staff then asked if the older son had brought her to her medical check-ups and the mother only replied that “he is busy running his business and not to bother him” – adding that her younger son can “accompany” her instead.

The staff noticed a “bitter smile” etched on the younger son’s face.

Not backing down, the staff chose to further stand up for the younger son, pointing out that someone like him is “rare” as not every child can do what he can, taking care of her medical needs inclusive of driving her and footing the medical bills.

But the mother unrelentingly asserted that it was indeed his duty as her son as she is his mother, further upsetting the young man as his eyes “turned red” at his mother’s words.

“I feel sad that this is the typical mindset of some of the older generation, only thinking of their image and showing off their accomplishments.

“These parents will always favour the ones showing the most promise compared to those with average qualifications, even if they are well-behaved and dutiful to their parents,” the post said.

The post then advised parents to love their children equally to maintain “harmony” within the family, warning that families rife with favouritism tend to fall apart after their parents’ death showing how parental biases can destroy families.

Netizens pointed out that favouritism is still prevalent in many families and expressed their gratitude to the clinic staff for standing up for the younger son against his mother’s criticisms and biases.