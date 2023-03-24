Elderly man allegedly roughed up by city council officers during stray dog round-up operation sparks outrage on social media

PETALING JAYA: A video and images depicting an elderly man being roughed up by Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) enforcement officers during a stray dog round-up operation have been circulating on social media.

A social media user, who shared an account of the incident said the incident took place in Jalan 18/17 Taman Kanagapuram.

According to the social media user, the uniformed officers were threatening and used an iron rod to hit the old man when he tried to stop them from capturing his dogs.

The officers allegedly failed to explain their intention and didn’t show any reports or official ID before attacking the man, NST reports.

The officers also forced the situation to escalate to violence, and the old man suffered injuries to his jaw, cheek, and wrist.

The incident has sparked outrage among netizens, who are calling for justice for the man and his dogs.