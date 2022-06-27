Elderly man attacked by a runaway cow

AN ELDERLY man suffered serious injury after a runaway cow attacked him in front of his house in Bandar Menjalara, Kepong, on Friday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai reportedly said the man’s daughter lodged a report on the incident at 11.25 am yesterday.

According to the victim’s daughter, the man was about to leave his house around 10.15 am when he met the runaway cow in front of his house.

“As the man was leaving his house, the animal charged at him, knocking him down.”

“There is a viral video which shows a cow running along the MRR2 highway heading towards Sungai Buloh.

“The cow escaped from its owner and we believe it is the same one which attacked the man in Kepong,” he said.

The case was being investigated under Section 289 of the Penal Code for negligence.