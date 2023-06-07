Elderly man gets stuck and dies on top of tall tree

A man recently passed away as a result of his pastime. The 62-year-old man’s quest for honey turned deadly when he got stuck and was found dead on top of a 24m Tualang tree.

According to Kosmo, the peculiar incident occurred on July 3 in Kampung Cabang Tungkat, Bukit Lapan, Kelantan.

Che Hussin Hassan, the victim, passed away unexpectedly before he could climb up to the beehive on top of the tree.

According to Kelantan Fire and Rescue, the emergency call came in at 1:09 pm. While 16 firefighters from the fire and rescue stations in Pasir Puteh and Machang hurried to the scene to conduct a quick rescue operation.

Unfortunately, it took six hours to find the body, and when the rescue crew did, they discovered the victim unconscious on top of the tree.

It was already 7.20 pm when they started to carry the body down from the tree.

According to WeirdKaya, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had already declared him dead by that point.

We hope to extend our deepest condolences and care to the victim’s family, may they all pass this hard and complicated time with ease.