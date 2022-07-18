Elderly man is bullied in lift, leading to fight

FOR anyone who has ever used an lift, it’s more or less accepted that sometimes, the doors will close before they are able to get inside.

Sometimes, the person inside may have pressed the ‘close’ button without seeing others approaching.

But have you ever became irrationally angry when it happens, to the point you feel the need to hurt the person inside for pressing the close button?

In Taiwan, that was what happened, when an elderly man accidentally pressed the ‘close’ button just as two men and a woman were trying to enter.

Due to the lift’s automated system, the doors re-opened, and the trio stepped inside, with one of the men then proceeding to physically and verbally bully the elderly man.

Though the incident occurred in early July, the CCTV footage from inside and outside the lift only recently went viral outside of Taiwan.