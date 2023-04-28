Elderly S’porean passes a day before Aidilfitri, leaving his new baju raya untouched

A TRAUMA cleaner completes a task that most of us would rather not do due to the long hours and potential exposure to fatal infections. Cleaning up terrible tragedies is also one of the world’s most mentally difficult profession.

As of yesterday, a cleaning service firm by the name of DDQ service posted a specific situation on their social media site, leaving us all in despair.

The company discovered the instance two days prior to Hari Raya Aidilftri, according to a post on their social media platform, which included a brief video of the trauma clean-up procedure in progress.

The caption, which was probably written by a firm employee assigned to the case shared:

“The job took me to a small rented room above a shophouse where an elderly Malay man had died alone.”

“His body was only discovered by the shop owner below when the smell and the pool of water mixed with bodily fluids had seeped through the shop floor.”

The caption went on to describe how disturbing it was to walk into the room and find it flooded to almost ankle-deep with sewage water, human fluids, and decaying matter.

In addition, there were maggots all around the murky water. The trauma cleaner was so traumatised by the event that she was “overwhelmed by the tragedy that had unfolded” in the little space.

The trauma cleaner made sure to underline at the conclusion how crucial it is to treasure the relationships and events that bring us joy and to offer support to others who may be feeling lonely.