Elderly woman gets into hit-and-run accident, drives with corpse on car roof

A DELIVERY rider died after colliding with a vehicle driven by a senior citizen coming from the opposite direction in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, last Thursday.

According to Kosmo, the 26-year-old victim was on his way to Pulau Indah for sightseeing when a Proton Saga, driven by a 67-year-old woman coming from the opposite direction, suddenly entered a junction on the road.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said it is believed that the victim did not have enough time to avoid, causing him to crash into the car’s front passenger door.

He said the impact of the crash has send the motorcyclist to be thrown onto the roof of the car and he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the elderly woman did not stop her vehicle after the accident and continued to drive for another 400m.

The police said the woman was believed to be panicked and immediately drove away from the scene, unaware that she had struck and killed someone with the body still lying on the roof of her car.

The images of the incident have since gone viral on social media.

Preliminary investigations also found that the woman suffers from various health problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless and dangerous driving.