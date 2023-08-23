Elderly woman wanders alone aimlessly in Penang; Welfare Department verifies citizenship

WE have a lot to be grateful for when it comes to our parents as despite the occasional outburst, we should never forget that this is their first time going through life in the same way as you.

Therefore, the least you can do for your parents is to be patient. As opposed to this person, who is so callous as to leave their elderly parents on the side of the road.

An elderly aunty in Penang was recently reported as having been abandoned by her children in front of the Logan Heritage Building, according to the Penang Kini Facebook group.

In the post it said, “Abandoned by her kids? The elderly aunty now resides here, sleeping on a piece of cardboard on the floor.”

She has to wait for someone to give her food before she can eat, besides being completely slumped over. This elderly woman can only recall a limited number of details before forgetting them.

Moreover, she claimed to have children but was unsure of their location. Though she is aware she owns a home, she is unsure of its location.

Disappointingly, her children left her here and she is unsure how long she has been outside due to memory loss.

The Welfare Department was contacted more than a week ago in an effort to aid the old lady, despite the fact that they supposedly had to first authenticate her citizenship.

The elderly woman is reportedly still seen outside Penang’s Logan Heritage Building, and there have been no further action taken.

We sincerely hope that this elderly woman finds a safe space where she can live out the rest of her days in peace. If you know who she is or where she’s from, do alert the authorities.